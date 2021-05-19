Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives $144.47 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.47.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo stock traded up $4.90 on Friday, reaching $127.14. 219,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,390,032. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.49. The stock has a market cap of $155.92 billion, a PE ratio of -138.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pinduoduo has a twelve month low of $57.02 and a twelve month high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $659,086,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,053 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,312,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,466 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 392.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,731,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,521 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,580 shares during the period.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.