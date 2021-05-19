PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $906.00

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. PieDAO DEFI++ has a market cap of $2.03 million and $906.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can now be bought for about $6.05 or 0.00014803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00094310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.44 or 0.00392497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.09 or 0.00235063 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005033 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.46 or 0.01383314 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00048038 BTC.

About PieDAO DEFI++

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi . The official website for PieDAO DEFI++ is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033 . The official message board for PieDAO DEFI++ is medium.com/piedao

Buying and Selling PieDAO DEFI++

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DEFI++ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

