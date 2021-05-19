Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Receives $100.62 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.62.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,370 shares of company stock worth $3,157,957 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 55,692 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,591,000 after buying an additional 52,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.69. 3,184,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,689,024. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.93. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $67.21 and a 12 month high of $98.62. The firm has a market cap of $152.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

