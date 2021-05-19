Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.74.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,875,883. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $220.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

