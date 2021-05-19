Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

Get Petrofac alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Societe Generale upgraded Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.75.

OTCMKTS POFCY opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. Petrofac has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Petrofac (POFCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.