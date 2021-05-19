Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PESI opened at $7.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $86.72 million, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PESI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 13,691 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 25.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

