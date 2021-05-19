Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:PESI opened at $7.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $86.72 million, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile
Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.
See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.