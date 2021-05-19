Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $375.56 million.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.71.
Shares of NASDAQ:PERI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.13. 346,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,663. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $512.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32.
Perion Network Company Profile
Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.
Further Reading: Bond
Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.