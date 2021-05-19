Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $375.56 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.13. 346,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,663. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $512.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 2.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

