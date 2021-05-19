Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.35% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of PVAC opened at $19.03 on Monday. Penn Virginia has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $291.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 3.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.48.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 52.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Penn Virginia in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Penn Virginia in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Penn Virginia by 7.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

