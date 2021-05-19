Penbrook Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Penbrook Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $45.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average of $37.22. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

