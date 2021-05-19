Penbrook Management LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Penbrook Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Data I/O accounts for 1.3% of Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Penbrook Management LLC owned approximately 4.24% of Data I/O worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Data I/O by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Data I/O by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 196,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Data I/O by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 301,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Data I/O during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Data I/O by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Data I/O news, President Anthony Ambrose sold 26,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $149,625.16. Company insiders own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAIO opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.46 million, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.30. Data I/O Co. has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 13.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter.

Data I/O Profile

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

