Penbrook Management LLC Has $729,000 Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,499,000 after buying an additional 641,346 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,393,000 after buying an additional 2,254,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $134,188,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,707,000 after buying an additional 9,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,480,000 after buying an additional 426,212 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK stock opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.95 and its 200 day moving average is $43.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. TheStreet raised ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ONEOK from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

