Penbrook Management LLC Buys 1,400 Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 425,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

PVG opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $14.55.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.51 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 15.38%. Pretium Resources’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PVG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pretium Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.16.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

