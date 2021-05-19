Pembroke Management LTD Sells 101,308 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Pembroke Management LTD lessened its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101,308 shares during the period. The Descartes Systems Group makes up approximately 2.3% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.42% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $27,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth $203,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at about $328,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

NASDAQ DSGX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.16. 4,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,616. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.10. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $66.71.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.