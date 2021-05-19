Pembroke Management LTD Raises Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,826 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Globus Medical makes up 3.2% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $37,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GMED. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 27.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,441,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $420,132,000 after acquiring an additional 86,833 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

GMED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

Shares of GMED traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,240. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.76. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $8,680,931.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,543 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,311 over the last 90 days. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.