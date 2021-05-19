Pembroke Management LTD Has $23.51 Million Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,841 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide accounts for 2.0% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $23,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,632,000 after purchasing an additional 362,467 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,427,000 after buying an additional 269,009 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 799,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,906,000 after acquiring an additional 60,793 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 621,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,085,000 after acquiring an additional 25,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $69,988,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on EEFT shares. Truist boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT traded down $2.85 on Wednesday, hitting $139.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,644. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 268.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.76. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.06 and a 1 year high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

