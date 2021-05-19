Pembroke Management LTD Has $10.76 Million Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Pembroke Management LTD lessened its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $10,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,442,000 after buying an additional 802,120 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,235,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,105,000 after buying an additional 27,102 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 876,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,824,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sprout Social by 1,649.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after acquiring an additional 819,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 4,773.3% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 777,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,297,000 after buying an additional 761,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $170,253.36. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total transaction of $1,820,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,072 shares of company stock valued at $12,891,117 over the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded down $7.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.32. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.91.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

