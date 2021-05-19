Pembroke Management LTD Acquires 803 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,182 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Open Text were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,203,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,644 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 544,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,007 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 40,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Open Text by 204.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 209,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,524,000 after buying an additional 140,947 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,315. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.30 million. Open Text had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OTEX shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.63.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.