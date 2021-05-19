Pembroke Management LTD Acquires 25,955 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,955 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.20% of CareDx worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth about $1,448,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of CareDx by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 816,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,617,000 after purchasing an additional 47,749 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of CareDx by 1,159,853.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 173,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 173,978 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $612,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $914,656.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,439 shares of company stock worth $8,694,368. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDNA. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

CDNA traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.30. The company had a trading volume of 17,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,646. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $99.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.04. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.28 and a beta of 0.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. On average, research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

