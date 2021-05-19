Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CEO Sells $9,211,000.00 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $9,211,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,782 shares in the company, valued at $26,231,270.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Paul Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $11,953,000.00.

On Monday, March 15th, John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $11,067,000.00.

NASDAQ PTON traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $96.55. 14,781,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,257,511. The company has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,359.86 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.94 and a 200-day moving average of $123.49. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTON. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

