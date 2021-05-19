Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) in a research report report published on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 755 ($9.86) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LAND. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.86) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 702.60 ($9.18).

Shares of Land Securities Group stock opened at GBX 707.60 ($9.24) on Tuesday. Land Securities Group has a one year low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a one year high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 718 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 673.53. The firm has a market cap of £5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.06%.

In other news, insider Mark Allan sold 33,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.87), for a total value of £225,183.56 ($294,203.76).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

