Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.28

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.28 and last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 14972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Several brokerages have commented on BTU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.68.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $651.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.25 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 62.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Peabody Energy by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.