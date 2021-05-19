PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading Down 6.7%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) shares dropped 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.48 and last traded at $14.56. Approximately 10,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,099,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.61.

PBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.91.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 13,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 332,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 45,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

