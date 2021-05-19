Paytomat Price Hits $0.0011 (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Paytomat coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Paytomat has a market cap of $188,738.52 and $7,235.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Paytomat has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00071620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.83 or 0.00329677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.44 or 0.00180496 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004564 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.14 or 0.01097288 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00034976 BTC.

Paytomat Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Buying and Selling Paytomat

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paytomat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

