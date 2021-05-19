PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Lowered by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 2.0% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.85. 188,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,847,126. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.02 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $281.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,961 shares of company stock worth $59,978,815 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

