Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to report sales of $161.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $161.35 million to $162.70 million. Paylocity posted sales of $130.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year sales of $629.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $625.72 million to $630.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $770.97 million, with estimates ranging from $747.83 million to $787.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Paylocity’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at $662,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Paylocity by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Paylocity by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Paylocity by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paylocity stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.27. The company had a trading volume of 252,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,103. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.60, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.26. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $117.61 and a 12-month high of $218.34.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

