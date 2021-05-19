Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Paycom Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $422.76.

PAYC stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $321.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,790. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $368.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $257.87 and a 12 month high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

