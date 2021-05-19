Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Position Increased by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,806,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,796,000 after purchasing an additional 91,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Paychex by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,938 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,370,000 after purchasing an additional 338,582 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $195,397,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Insiders sold 228,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,208,110 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, reaching $97.69. The stock had a trading volume of 12,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,493. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.27 and a 1 year high of $102.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.52. The company has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

