PAX Gold Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $112.64 million and $95.96 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PAX Gold coin can now be bought for about $1,872.25 or 0.04878365 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00075267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00016724 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $442.31 or 0.01152484 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00057054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00101001 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 84,150 coins and its circulating supply is 60,161 coins. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

PAX Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

