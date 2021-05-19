Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,746,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 58,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $97.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $71.89 and a 12-month high of $99.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.16 and a 200-day moving average of $88.61.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

