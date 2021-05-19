Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $145,000 in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,541 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in NOV by 0.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 144,028 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in NOV by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,542 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NOV by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of NOV by 24.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 13,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NOV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. COKER & PALMER lowered NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.02.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of NOV stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NOV opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.22.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.34) EPS. Analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

