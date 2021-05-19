Patria Investments (PAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 million.

Shares of Patria Investments stock opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.34. Patria Investments has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $23.28.

PAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

