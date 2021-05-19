Patria Investments (PAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 million.
Shares of Patria Investments stock opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.34. Patria Investments has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $23.28.
About Patria Investments
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
