Partner Communications (PTNR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Partner Communications had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter.

Partner Communications stock opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Partner Communications has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

