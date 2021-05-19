Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Trust Services

Bar Harbor Trust Services lowered its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin makes up about 3.0% of Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.14.

In related news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $4,307,918.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,273,540.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $12,115,736. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $8.09 on Wednesday, hitting $303.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,273. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $161.00 and a 12-month high of $324.68. The company has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $317.21 and a 200-day moving average of $286.88.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

