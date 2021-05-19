Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) PT Raised to C$40.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target upped by Acumen Capital from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLC. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cormark boosted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Park Lawn has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.28.

PLC stock opened at C$32.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of C$20.83 and a 1-year high of C$35.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.65. The firm has a market cap of C$970.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$93.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that Park Lawn will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

