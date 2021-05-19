Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.38.

Several research analysts have commented on PRRWF shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

PRRWF opened at $27.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.93. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $28.06.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

