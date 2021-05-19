Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) PT Raised to $23.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PK. Compass Point upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $21.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $241,044.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,755.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,474,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,994 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 492.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 351,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 291,854 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5,671.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,086,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 523.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 865,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 726,665 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

