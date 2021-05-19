Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park City Group had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 9.63%.

Shares of Park City Group stock opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59. Park City Group has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $7.91. The firm has a market cap of $120.68 million, a PE ratio of 77.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.