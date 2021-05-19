Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) PT Lowered to C$32.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on Parex Resources from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PARXF remained flat at $$17.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,403. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average is $15.90. Parex Resources has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

