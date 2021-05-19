PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, and services microprocessor- based transaction processing systems for the restaurant and industrial market-places, Corneal Topography systems for measuring the true topography of the eye and vision inspection systems for the food-processing industry (Commercial Segment). Co. is also engaged in the design and implementation of advanced-technology computer software systems, for the Department of Defense and other Government agencies (Government Segment). “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

PAR opened at $60.89 on Wednesday. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $90.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.31. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 1.91.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ADW Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,872,000 after purchasing an additional 275,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,700,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,212,000 after purchasing an additional 97,473 shares during the period. Rovida Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 1,024,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,333,000 after purchasing an additional 191,722 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 941,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,111,000 after purchasing an additional 41,408 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 644,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,478,000 after purchasing an additional 181,345 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

