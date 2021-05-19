Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 10,080 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Papp L Roy & Associates reduced its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 27.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,080 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,957,000 after purchasing an additional 220,339 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,636,000 after purchasing an additional 201,032 shares during the period. Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 381,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,679,000 after purchasing an additional 136,285 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 722,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,725,000 after acquiring an additional 91,035 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.52. 1,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,229. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $68.95 and a 52-week high of $102.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.69.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

