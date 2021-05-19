Papp L Roy & Associates Has $9.45 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Papp L Roy & Associates trimmed its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises about 1.4% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $9,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,303,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,364,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 45,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,260,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.80.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,371. The company has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a PE ratio of 88.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.70 and a 200-day moving average of $246.89. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

