Papp L Roy & Associates Decreases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Papp L Roy & Associates lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,350 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 23,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,498 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,148 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded down $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.37. The stock had a trading volume of 95,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,388,857. The company has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a PE ratio of 141.78, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.06 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.19.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.