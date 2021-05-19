Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $36.91

Shares of Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.91 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 28.50 ($0.37). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.37), with a volume of 3,401,954 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of £179.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 36.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, insider Justin George Hondris sold 64,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34), for a total transaction of £16,774.16 ($21,915.55).

About Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

