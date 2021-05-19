Palladium Partners LLC Sells 254 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,212 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.9% of Palladium Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $37,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 374,915 shares of company stock worth $73,494,579 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $169.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $308.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $108.02 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.31.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

