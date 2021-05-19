Palladium Partners LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,874,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United Bankshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,623,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,586,000 after purchasing an additional 402,724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,811,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,688,000 after buying an additional 189,410 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $3,666,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 480,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,554,000 after buying an additional 104,316 shares during the period. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

United Bankshares stock opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.23. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $283.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.26 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 24.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

In other news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,089,809.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,795.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 9,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $398,320.32. Insiders sold 99,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,472 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.