Palladium Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Palladium Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $54.57 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.24.

