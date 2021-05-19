Palladium Partners LLC Invests $238,000 in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,764 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 17.7% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP by 54.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 17,373 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the first quarter worth about $670,000. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oddo Bhf cut shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.99.

BP stock opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.08. The company has a market cap of $90.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $36.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.03%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

