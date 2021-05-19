PAID Network Hits Market Cap of $88.17 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $88.17 million and $3.01 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00003397 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PAID Network has traded down 36.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAID Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00092578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.70 or 0.00392643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.41 or 0.00230683 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004986 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00047480 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.92 or 0.01338755 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.