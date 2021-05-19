Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ASX:PSQ) Insider Purchases A$100,700.00 in Stock

Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ASX:PSQ) insider Mark Bloom purchased 38,000 shares of Pacific Smiles Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.65 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of A$100,700.00 ($71,928.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.13.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Pacific Smiles Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Pacific Smiles Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates dental centers under the Pacific Smiles Dental and nib Dental Care brand names in Eastern Australia. The company provides general dentistry services, including check-ups, teeth cleaning, fillings, and extractions; dental treatments, such as crowns, bridges, fillings, and extractions; advanced dentistry comprising dental implants; and specialist dentistry, such as orthodontics, prosthodontics, endodontics, and periodontics, as well as other treatments under general anaesthetic and intravenous sedation.

