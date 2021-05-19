P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $54.05

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $54.05 and traded as high as $57.66. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $57.38, with a volume of 4,423 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on PTSI. TheStreet raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $326.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.13.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $148.86 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other P.A.M. Transportation Services news, Director W Scott Davis acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.97 per share, with a total value of $115,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,510.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the fourth quarter worth $706,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 392.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.